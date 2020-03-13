School trips to be cut short amid coronavirus fears

Trips short because of the coronavirus.

Wtva's wayne hereford interviewed one teacher in spain with a group of students from tupelo christian prep.

He joins us live and reports the group will catch a flight out of spain tomorow.

There are twenty four students along with several teachers from tupelo christian prep .

They have been in spain since monday.

One teacher says they were having a great time until the company handling the trip told them they would have to cut it short.

."

"our trip has absolutely been fantastic.

No one here is panicking about the coronavirus."

Tcps teacher beverly speed says she and her students along with other teachers are hav8ing the time of their lives in spain.

These pictures show just how good a time the students and teachers were having.

But now, thanks to the coronavirus, the trip has been cut short.

"it has been cancelled .

We were going to madrid.

So it has been cancelled.

So they are trying to get us a flight and get us home."

She says they were able to get a flight.

They will spend one more night in spain and then catch a plane to london.

They will fly home from there friday afternoon.

Ingomar high school also has a group in new york right now.

I spoke with the union county superintendent about what they will do about the students in new york.

"i plan to meet some of my staff sunday afternoon .we've already been cleaning this week and ..to make it as safe as possible.

We're just going to lean on mde for direction .and if we need to keep anybody away from school ..right now that's not our plan but it could be after we meet sunday."

The tupelo christian preparatory school staff will discuss their options in a meeting tommorow as well about bringing students back to school who traveled during the spring break.

Reporting live in tupelo wayne hereford wtva nine news.