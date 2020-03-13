Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Fact Check: President Trump's coronavirus address

Fact Check: President Trump's coronavirus address

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:51s - Published < > Embed
Fact Check: President Trump's coronavirus address
Fact Check: President Trump&apos;s coronavirus address
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

White House forced to correct three mistakes in Trump's coronavirus travel ban address

President appears to struggle with teleprompter in laboured announcement of Europe travel ban
Independent - Published

AP FACT CHECK: Trump misstates some of his virus actions

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump misstated his administration's intended actions on the...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

KristyJwyo

Kristy Jones RT @RepLeeZeldin: “We are all in this together. We must put politics aside, stop the partisanship, and unify together as one nation and one… 2 minutes ago

71lugnut

Sexy Senior Citizen RT @ProudTrumpDepl2: Fact check yourself. This is not true. The pandemic Dr at CDC left the job. Budget cuts were proposed but never imple… 2 minutes ago

ctyankee007

mlb Did President Trump Roll Back Rules Protecting Elderly at Nursing Homes? https://t.co/9Njmft3dGn via @snopes https://t.co/ykUaDGvksI 6 minutes ago

tatumwrites

𝚃𝙰𝚃𝚄𝙼 𝙵𝙾𝚁𝙱𝙴𝚂 RT @CNNPolitics: Fact check: President Trump makes four key errors or omissions in his Europe travel announcement https://t.co/zbWGNIuga5 h… 9 minutes ago

wendyshane03

Wendy Shane Having #DonaldTrump as President is killing us, literally. https://t.co/6AyeX1Rh90 #CoronavirusPandemic 12 minutes ago

ToryS415

Tory RT @CNNPolitics: Fact check: President Trump incorrectly suggests insurers will make coronavirus treatments free https://t.co/ST6UvnWrkl ht… 14 minutes ago

donnamay111

donnamay RT @CNNPolitics: Fact check: President Trump makes four key errors or omissions in his Europe travel announcement https://t.co/R8fzNRqZWo h… 16 minutes ago

justinytseng

Justin Tseng RT @CNN: President Trump inaccurately and incompletely described his own new travel restrictions on Europe — making two important errors an… 22 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump met Brazilian official with coronavirus, but says 'not concerned' [Video]Trump met Brazilian official with coronavirus, but says 'not concerned'

The day after announcing curbs on travel to the United States by European Union residents, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was not concerned about the possibility of being exposed to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:37Published

Just Don't Call It This: Trump Admin Scurries To Save US Economy [Video]Just Don't Call It This: Trump Admin Scurries To Save US Economy

President Donald Trump&apos;s top aides are scrambling to prop up industries crumbling amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.