Cheap Air Travel

As coronavirus spreads across the world... people are canceling travel plans to protect their health.

While planes might be emptier... others are taking advantage of cheaper air fares.

Kimt news 3's isabella basco joins us live from the airport to give insight into this unlikely coronavirus fallout.

Isabella?

Well... if you do a quick google search... expedia reports flights can go as cheap as 124 dollars to fly from rochester to los angeles.

To get to miami... it can cost 175 dollars.

While the outbreak is causing worldwide panic... others aren't so quick to stop boarding planes.

<nats of wind > the coronavirus pandemic can't stop certain travelers from saying "bon voyage."

Lee berken just flew back from colorado.

He often travels for his job.

Despite risks... cheap airfare definitely looks attractive.

"for myself, if i had the time to do it, take advantage of some flights i would jump on it as well."

This frequent traveler isn't in panic mode right now.

"but for myself, i don't feel there's a this is a busy time for travel booking websites.

Expedia is reporting that they are experiencing high contact volumes.

If you are not traveling in the next couple of months... they recommend you wait to contact them so they have the latest information for your travel.

Live in rochester ib kimt news 3.

Thanks isabella.

Kimt news 3 reached out to the rochester international airport to see if there has been a decline.

The rst spokesperson says there has been a decline but it's too early to tell the numbers or percentages at this point.