Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:39s - Published < > Embed
South Mountain movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: As family ties dissolve, a woman must find a way to heal in the absorbing, emotionally layered new drama.

Lila (Talia Balsam) is an artist and mother living in the Catskills who has selflessly devoted herself to everyone around her, often at the expense of her own happiness.

When her husband (Scott Cohen) leaves her for another woman with whom he has already fathered a child, Lila plunges into an existential crisis that unfolds with simmering tension and a series of unexpected twists.

Built around an extraordinary performance from Talia Balsam—at once tightly wound and achingly vulnerable—South Mountain is a fearlessly honest portrait of a woman coming apart in order to become whole.

Cast: Talia Balsam, Scott Cohen, Andrus Nichols, Michael Oberholtzer

