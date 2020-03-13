Global  

SOU extends spring break, prepares to go digital due to COVID-19

SOU extends spring break, prepares to go digital due to COVID-19

SOU extends spring break, prepares to go digital due to COVID-19

University officials held a press conference on Thursday with the steps they'll be taking.

0
SOU extends spring break, prepares to go digital due to COVID-19

Shasta city and cloud.it will start monday, marh 23rd.

Spring term classes will start on april 3rd.

Residence halls will stay open through spring break for those student who stay on campus.

The extra time is to help slow the spread of the virus.

It's also meant to give staff more time to come up with a remote teaching strategy.

Faculty members are being asked to prepare to do classes remotely when possible.

This includes things like online classes and video conferencing.

"i think students were already expecting this to happen, seeing as one, nearly every california school has already followed suit with this but i think after yesterday, oregon state and university of oregon.

They knew this was coming.

So, i think the reaction then was when is sou we getting the notification.

So, i do not think they're surprised i just think the most common questions are mentioned earlier, of how will this affect me.

And how will this kind of play out or on their minds."

Finals will go on as scheduled.

Oregon tech and local community colleges are also making changes.

You can learn




