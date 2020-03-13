Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Italy Coronavirus Outbreak Nixes Tour Plan for Bay Area Rock Violinist

Italy Coronavirus Outbreak Nixes Tour Plan for Bay Area Rock Violinist

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:48s - Published < > Embed
Italy Coronavirus Outbreak Nixes Tour Plan for Bay Area Rock Violinist

Italy Coronavirus Outbreak Nixes Tour Plan for Bay Area Rock Violinist

Yoko Miyakawa plays violin in a heavy-metal rock band Flesh God Apocalypse whose Italian tour dates have been postoned.

Don Ford reports.

(3-12-20)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

SUNY Fredonia to remain open amid coronavirus outbreak [Video]SUNY Fredonia to remain open amid coronavirus outbreak

Use common sense. That&apos;s the advice Chautauqua County and Fredonia officials are offering about coronavirus. Chautauqua County has no confirmed cases of COVID-19. The economic impact of the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:20Published

Former Vice President Joe Biden Gives Plan Of Action For Coronavirus Outbreak In Wilmington [Video]Former Vice President Joe Biden Gives Plan Of Action For Coronavirus Outbreak In Wilmington

Alecia Reid reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.