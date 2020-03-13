Teachers Union Calls For All LAUSD Schools To Be Closed To Fight Coronavirus

The union representing Los Angeles Unified school teachers is calling on the district to close schools in response to the coronavirus outbreak.



Recent related videos from verified sources Denver Public Schools will cancel classes for 3 weeks to mitigate spread of coronavirus Denver Public Schools will be closed Monday, March 16 through at least April 5 (teachers have a work day scheduled on the 6th) on an extended Spring break to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 15:22Published now LAUSD Keeps Campuses Open While Several Private LA Schools Shift To Online Classes The Los Angeles Unified School District is keeping schools open while several private schools are transitioning to online classes. Tina Patel reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 02:34Published 6 hours ago