Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Teachers Union Calls For All LAUSD Schools To Be Closed To Fight Coronavirus

Teachers Union Calls For All LAUSD Schools To Be Closed To Fight Coronavirus

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Teachers Union Calls For All LAUSD Schools To Be Closed To Fight Coronavirus

Teachers Union Calls For All LAUSD Schools To Be Closed To Fight Coronavirus

The union representing Los Angeles Unified school teachers is calling on the district to close schools in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Denver Public Schools will cancel classes for 3 weeks to mitigate spread of coronavirus [Video]Denver Public Schools will cancel classes for 3 weeks to mitigate spread of coronavirus

Denver Public Schools will be closed Monday, March 16 through at least April 5 (teachers have a work day scheduled on the 6th) on an extended Spring break to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 15:22Published

LAUSD Keeps Campuses Open While Several Private LA Schools Shift To Online Classes [Video]LAUSD Keeps Campuses Open While Several Private LA Schools Shift To Online Classes

The Los Angeles Unified School District is keeping schools open while several private schools are transitioning to online classes. Tina Patel reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.