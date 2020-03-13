Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Disney To Shut California Parks

Disney To Shut California Parks

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Disney To Shut California Parks

Disney To Shut California Parks

Walt Disney is a family favorite, many families save for years to visit Disneyland or Disney World.

Unfortunately, there is bad news for anyone who was planning to visit anytime soon.

Disneyland and California Adventure theme parks in Anaheim, California, will be closing.

The closure starts on Saturday amid the global outbreak of coronavirus, reports Reuters.

No cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the parks but Disney does not want to risk infection.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Disney to shut California parks through March over coronavirus

Walt Disney Co will close its Disneyland and California Adventure theme parks in Southern California...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Mediaite


Disneyland Announces Opening Date & New Attractions For Avengers Campus

Avengers Campus is debuting this summer at Disney California Adventure park in Anaheim, Calif. The...
Just Jared Jr - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

FrancieGrace

FrancieGrace RT @GavinNewsom: California has put out a new policy ending mass gatherings of 250+ people to slow the spread of coronavirus. We’ve been wo… 1 minute ago

yicaichina

Yicai Global 第一财经 California, Orlando, and Paris Disneylands, the last three remaining Disney-themed parks that were not closed yet d… https://t.co/kZEGNjBVuf 11 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Disney To Shut California Parks: https://t.co/53t2jvqhJn #SaudiArabia 18 minutes ago

satancupidsatan

Emperor Genghis Khan NiBits Disney shutting theme parks in California, Florida over coronavirus https://t.co/WQ4xP1LE6C 36 minutes ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Disney to shut California parks through March over coronavirus https://t.co/HGvCO9aYnM 46 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Disneyland Closes in Response to Coronavirus [Video]Disneyland Closes in Response to Coronavirus

Disneyland Closes in Response to Coronavirus Walt Disney Company announced the closure of its Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA, on Thursday afternoon. Known as the "happiest place on..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:52Published

Everything to Know About Disney’s New CEO, Bob Chapek [Video]Everything to Know About Disney’s New CEO, Bob Chapek

Everything to Know About Disney’s New CEO, Bob Chapek Disney recently announced that their CEO of 15 years, Bob Iger, has stepped down from his position. Taking his place is Bob Chapek, a loyal..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.