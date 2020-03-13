Disney To Shut California Parks

Walt Disney is a family favorite, many families save for years to visit Disneyland or Disney World.

Unfortunately, there is bad news for anyone who was planning to visit anytime soon.

Disneyland and California Adventure theme parks in Anaheim, California, will be closing.

The closure starts on Saturday amid the global outbreak of coronavirus, reports Reuters.

No cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the parks but Disney does not want to risk infection.