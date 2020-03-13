Church Plans

An eye on the coronavirus and have plans in place.

News 12's robyn estabrook has the details.

Inside abba's house there are lights, cameras and a switchboard, all perfect for streaming services online.

If the coronavirus becomes an issue for them, they'll use this even more.

Pastor ronnie phillips jr./ abba's house "we have a plan to enhance that for our people who are scared to come to church in this season.

We have also been cleaning and sanitizing everything.

We always do.

We are really going overboard with that and this season."

The pastor says they'll be flexible inorder to get their message across.

"we are prepared to just speak just to our people online and have service, speak to them through live streaming.

We are prepared to add aditional services if for instance we can't meet in large groups.

If we can't, say, go over the 200 people mark then we will just have more services."

Travel advisors are also dealing with the impact of coronavirus.

They say some younger clients are still taking crusies.

Deborah cross/ travel advisor cruise planners american express travel "they are telling me i am healthy i am active i will take common sense precautions and i will be just fine.

They are not canceling it is my clients that are 60 years of age or older of those with health problems that are calling and saying deborah how do we handle this?"

She says some clients who are in eurpoe had to quickly change plans because of the travel ban.

"there are people that are flying back today that thought they would be flying back in maybe a week from now.

So it sort of uppended the entire industry."

Back at abba's house, they are staying positive.

"we don't believe in fear.

We believe in faith."

In chattanooga, robyn estabrook, news 12 now.