Denver Public Schools will cancel classes for 3 weeks to mitigate spread of coronavirus

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 15:22s - Published < > Embed
Denver Public Schools will be closed Monday, March 16 through at least April 5 (teachers have a work day scheduled on the 6th) on an extended Spring break to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ohio Closes All Schools [Video]Ohio Closes All Schools

Ohio is making a major decision in the wake of the coronavirus. All kindergarten through 12th-grade schools will be closed until April 3rd. This includes public, private and charter schools according..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

San Francisco Closes Public Schools for Three Weeks [Video]San Francisco Closes Public Schools for Three Weeks

San Francisco education officials announced Thursday that all the city’s public schools will go on a three-week hiatus starting March 16 because of the ongoing coronasvirus outbreak. Wilson Walker..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:11Published

