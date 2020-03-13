Denver Public Schools will cancel classes for 3 weeks to mitigate spread of coronavirus now < > Embed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 15:22s - Published Denver Public Schools will cancel classes for 3 weeks to mitigate spread of coronavirus Denver Public Schools will be closed Monday, March 16 through at least April 5 (teachers have a work day scheduled on the 6th) on an extended Spring break to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

