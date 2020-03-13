Global  

Nye County DA won't prosecute deputy

Nye County DA won't prosecute deputy

Nye County DA won't prosecute deputy

Nye County DA won't prosecute the deputy involved in a shooting with a suspect last month at a Walmart store.

Nye County DA won't prosecute deputy

PROSECUTE A SHERIFF'S DEPUTYINVOLVED IN A SHOOTING.NYE COUNTY SHERIFF'SDEPUTY...JAMES RAMOS...WAS ARRESTED EARLIER THIS MONTHON CHARGES RELATED TO ASHOOTING IN PAHRUMP.IN LATE FEBRUARY...RAMOSRESPONDED TO AN INCIDENT AT AWALMART.BODY CAMERA VIDEO SHOWS HIMFIRING ONE SHOT IN THEDIRECTION OF A FLEEINGSUSPECT... WHO WAS NOT ARMED.NO ONE WAS INJURED.THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY SAYS IT'BOILS DOWN TO INTENT IN THECASE...AND HE DOES NOT SEE ANYMALICIOUS OR CORRUPT INTENT.'20-20 CENSUS MAILERS WILL STARTARRIVING....




