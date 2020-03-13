Global  

Trump met Brazilian official with coronavirus, but says 'not concerned'

The day after announcing curbs on travel to the United States by European Union residents, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was not concerned about the possibility of being exposed to the coronavirus, which has sickened more than 126,000 people in a worldwide pandemic.

This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Trump says 'not concerned' that he met Brazilian official with coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he was not concerned about being exposed to the...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comReuters India


Brazilian official diagnosed with coronavirus met with Trump on Saturday

Brazilian official diagnosed with coronavirus met with Trump on SaturdayTrump said he is not concerned that Bolsonaro is being monitored for the virus after he met with him...
Jerusalem Post - Published


