Trump met Brazilian official with coronavirus, but says 'not concerned'

The day after announcing curbs on travel to the United States by European Union residents, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was not concerned about the possibility of being exposed to the coronavirus, which has sickened more than 126,000 people in a worldwide pandemic.

