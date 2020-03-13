Global  

Coronavirus Flight Cancellations Hit Airport Workers, Businesses

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:18s
Coronavirus Flight Cancellations Hit Airport Workers, Businesses

Coronavirus Flight Cancellations Hit Airport Workers, Businesses

Everywhere you look, the signals are that the airline industry and all related support industries are tightening their belts and bracing for rough times.

Kiet Do reports.

(3-12-20)

Tweets about this

KellyRek

Kelly Rek Because of #CoronaVirus flight cancellations, this Finnish man is stranded at airport in #KualaLumpur. He desper… https://t.co/ElCSPqlVLy 37 minutes ago

theeagle

The Eagle As of Friday afternoon, Easterwood Airport had not seen any flight cancellations or drop in flights due to coronavi… https://t.co/2qs127Epot 5 hours ago

ellissmay

Ellis Share Any news on flight cancellations from Vegas to Heathrow? Especially now all the casinos and hotels are closing! I d… https://t.co/2iYgEPfCIW 5 hours ago

NashrahZafar

Nashrah Zafar We plan a trip with @makemytrip to Kerela,for April. #coronavirus outbreak is leading to flight cancellations to th… https://t.co/2Pmow7zk3Y 2 days ago

RobertPEdwards

Robert Edwards Here’s the latest we have on #Erbil airport under #coronavirus lockdown. Remains open but with lots of flight cance… https://t.co/ZI9LArq9gB 2 days ago

VIKBataille

Vik Bataille Coronavirus Flight Cancellations Hit Airport Workers, Businesses https://t.co/ccM7qwfQaf via @YouTube 3 days ago

dvieriu

Delia Vieriu Filip RT @raisinganchor: SIALKOT AIRPORT CANCELLATIONS This morning #flydubai flight to Dubai Airport and tonight's #PIA flight to #Kuwait City… 4 days ago

raisinganchor

Mo Firaas SIALKOT AIRPORT CANCELLATIONS This morning #flydubai flight to Dubai Airport and tonight's #PIA flight to #Kuwait… https://t.co/cnvfXuYV7j 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Passengers on flight from London Heathrow asked to self-identify travelling from Europe in coronavirus security measure [Video]

Passengers on flight from London Heathrow asked to self-identify travelling from Europe in coronavirus security measure

Passengers on a flight from Heathrow to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport were asked to raise their hands if they were from countries with confirmed cases of COVID19. The clip, filmed on March..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:08Published
Coronavirus: Mumbai police bans all tours as cases in Maharashtra spike to 31| Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: Mumbai police bans all tours as cases in Maharashtra spike to 31| Oneindia News

MUMBAI POLICE HAVE ISSUED AN ORDER PROHIBITING TOURS INVOLVING A GROUP OF PEOPLE TRAVELLING TOGETHER TO A FOREIGN OR DOMESTIC DESTINATION BY PRIVATE OPERATORS AFTER THE NO. OF CASES IN THE STATE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:30Published
