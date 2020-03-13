Coronavirus concerns continue to impact vulnerable populations part 2

Are continuing to bring you the latest on the spread of the coronavirus.

The world health organization says the coronavirus has infected more than 118,000 people worldwide and killed close to 4,300.

More than 1,300 people have the virus in the u-s.

Reports show that older people are far more vulnerable to serious health impacts from the coronavirus.

Action news now reporter ana torres shows us how one senior home in shasta county is protecting it's patients.

Today i met with management at "sundial assisted living"-- a senior center.

I wasn't allowed to go inside the building for the interview because places like this are under strict restrictions.

At sundial, only essential people are able to go inside the building.

That means people like: staff and employees... health care providers... and people who live on the property are allowed in.

Family members and friends are not even allowed--*unless it's a special circumstance.

Only allowing essential visitors into the building, screening anyone that does come into the building and just keeping an eye of employees and residents.

"sundial assisted living" tells me: it put up restriction signs on the front door today.

And yesterday: it started screening visitors who were coming in and out of the building.

