Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Marine tests positive for COVID 19

Marine tests positive for COVID 19

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:55s - Published < > Embed
Marine tests positive for COVID 19
Marine tests positive for COVID 19
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Marine tests positive for COVID 19

PALOMAR COLLEGE ARE ALL GOING TOONLINE CLASSES.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

amandakrhoades

amanda kay rhoades RT @SDUTdyer: Just been told we've taken the paywall down on this story, read for the latest: https://t.co/yL8Ymd02xm 2 hours ago

MealzzOnWheelz

Austin Mealy RT @1stMEF: U.S. Marine from I MEF tests positive for COVID-19, another Marine suspected #covid19 #coronavirus #cdctravelnotice https://t.c… 2 hours ago

CatholicForLife

Peg Demetris TOC 🇻🇦 MCAS Miramar-Based Marine Tests Positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/tCB3JSQ1Kh 3 hours ago

EdwardEGraham4

Edward Graham Marine tests positive for COVID 19 https://t.co/uJwaDg8XH3 via @YouTube 5 hours ago

haejih

haeji RT @nbcsandiego: A U.S. Marine stationed at MCAS Miramar has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, while another Marine is currently a… 5 hours ago

Dander_Bogaerts

Dander Bogaerts @TORPORIBUS Bad news for you https://t.co/zHRafcqdS3 5 hours ago

akawombat42

Wolfgang Smith RT @2kdei: #MCAS Miramar in #SanDiego may become the Top Hot Spot in the US for #Covid_19 outbreak. A U.S. Marine at MCAS Miramar has tes… 6 hours ago

KKJRyn

it is what it is My greatest fear, predictable, right? @EsperDoD @HHSGov @CDCDirector 🇺🇸 Marine at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar… https://t.co/u5CNXmHv5A 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Marine tests positive for coronavirus [Video]Marine tests positive for coronavirus

Marine tests positive for coronavirus

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.