amanda kay rhoades RT @SDUTdyer: Just been told we've taken the paywall down on this story, read for the latest: https://t.co/yL8Ymd02xm 2 hours ago

Austin Mealy RT @1stMEF: U.S. Marine from I MEF tests positive for COVID-19, another Marine suspected #covid19 #coronavirus #cdctravelnotice https://t.c… 2 hours ago

Peg Demetris TOC 🇻🇦 MCAS Miramar-Based Marine Tests Positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/tCB3JSQ1Kh 3 hours ago

Edward Graham Marine tests positive for COVID 19 https://t.co/uJwaDg8XH3 via @YouTube 5 hours ago

haeji RT @nbcsandiego: A U.S. Marine stationed at MCAS Miramar has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, while another Marine is currently a… 5 hours ago

Dander Bogaerts @TORPORIBUS Bad news for you https://t.co/zHRafcqdS3 5 hours ago