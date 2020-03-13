HOSTAGE movie (1983) - Kerry Mack, Ralph Schicha, Gabriella Barraket 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:40s - Published HOSTAGE movie (1983) - Kerry Mack, Ralph Schicha, Gabriella Barraket HOSTAGE movie trailer (1983) - Plot synopsis: Horrific true tale set in late 1970s Australia and later West Germany about an abused wife who learns in horror that her sadistic German-born husband is actually a fanatical neo-Nazi. Director: Frank Shields Writers: John Lind, Christine Maresch, Frank Shields Stars: Kerry Mack, Ralph Schicha, Gabriella Barraket 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this