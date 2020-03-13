Hundreds of Michigan school district cancel classes due to coronavirus fears 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:45s - Published Hundreds of Michigan school district cancel classes due to coronavirus fears Dozens of Detroit schools are closed for coronavirus preparations as several district have already closed out of caution for several weeks.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Carolyn Bloodworth RT @springarboru: Hundreds of Michigan high school students pioneering the next generation of robotics visited SAU to compete in Jackson Co… 4 days ago Spring Arbor Univ. Hundreds of Michigan high school students pioneering the next generation of robotics visited SAU to compete in Jack… https://t.co/VrAHUNaJ3a 4 days ago