Dame Helen Mirren too lazy for hair dye

Dame Helen Mirren too lazy for hair dye

Dame Helen Mirren too lazy for hair dye

Dame Helen Mirren is too "lazy" to dye her hair, but does enjoy using non-permanent dyes that wash out in order to switch up her look.

Dame Helen Mirren has acting insecurities

Dame Helen Mirren has acting insecurities

Dame Helen Mirren finds acting "incredibly intimidating" and often has to give herself a pep talk before starting a job.

Dame Helen Mirren thought Duchess Meghan was 'lovely addition' to Royal Family

Dame Helen Mirren thought Duchess Meghan was 'lovely addition' to Royal Family

Dame Helen Mirren thought the Duchess of Sussex was a "lovely addition" to the Royal Family. The actress was thrilled when the actress married Prince Harry in 2018 and thinks it's a huge "loss" now..

