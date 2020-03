Coronavirus: Why all the panic buying?

CORONAVIRUS---AN INFECTIOUSSENSE OF ANXIETY---THAT INSOME PEOPLE CAN BE LEANINGTOWARDS PANIC.

WHAT DRIVES USIN THAT DIRECTION -- AND WHATCAN WE DO TO GET A GRIP ONOURSELVES?

9 ON YOUR SIDE'SCRAIG SMITH ASKED APSYCHOLOGIST ABOUT THAT.WE HAVE SEEN PEOPLE HOARDINGHAND SANITIZER AND CLUTCHINGBUNDLES OF TOILET PAPER LIKE ADROWNING MAN GRABBING A LIFEJACKET.

THIS VIRUS IS SERIOUSBUSINESS BUT WHAT IS DRIVINGBEHAVIOR BEHAVIOR THATEXTREME?THIS VIDEO FROM THE AUSTRALIANBROADCASTING COMPANY SHOWSWOMEN IN A BRAWL.

THEY AREFIGHTING OVER TOILET PAPER.UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONAPSYCHOLOGY PROFESSOR DANIELSULLIVAN SAYS THOSE ROLLS MEANMORE THAN A RELIABLE WAY TO,WELL, YOU KNOW... COLLECTINGSUPPLIES IS A WAY TO FEEL LIKEYOU'VE TAKEN A LEAST A LITTLECONTROL IN A SITUATION THATFEELS OUT OF CONTROL.

I THINKINITIALLY FOR MANY PEOPLE ITWAS THESE FACE MASKS RIGHTTHEY SORT OF SERVE AS THISTALISMAN.

THIS FETISH OBJECTRIGHT WHERE YOU CAN WEAR THESEMASKS TO GET A SENSE OFPROTECTION." HE SAYS THERE CANBE A PSYCHOLOGICAL BENEFIT TOCOLLECTING THINGS THAT GIVEYOU A SENSE OF CONTROL BUTTHAT DRIVE CAN CRANK UP YOURSTRESS AND DISTRACT FROM THEBIGGER NEED TO LISTEN TO THEADVICE OF HEALTH EXPERTS.SULLIVAN SAYS HUMANS HAVEEVOLVED TO BE SENSITIVE TO THEIDEA THAT SOMETHING ISCONTAMINATED--- AND WE ARETRIGGERED BY THE IDEA THATSOMETHING'S GETTING SCARCE.AND SO THERE IS A SENSE INWHICH THESE THINGS CAN SPIRALOUT OF PROPORTION BECAUSE ASSOON AS OUR ATTENTION IS DRAWNTO THE FACT THAT WELL EVERYONEELSE IS DOING THIS THINGGETTING THIS TOILET PAPER.

WEHAVE A KIND OF KNEE JERKREACTION THAT I NEED TO DOTHIS TOO.

DOCTOR SULLIVAN SAYSMODERN MEDIA--- AND SOCIALMEDIA DELUGE US WITH FASTCHANGING AND SOMETIMES BADINFORMATION IN WAYS THEY DIDNOT HAVE TO DEAL WITH IN THESPANISH FLU EPIDEMIC MORE THANA HUNDRED YEARS AGO.DOCTOR SULLIVAN THINKS ANOTHERPART OF OUR STRESS CONNECTSWITH OUR NATIONAL PERSONALITY.AMERICANS ARE USED TOFREEDOM--- FREEDOM OFMOVEMENT--- FREEDOM TOASSOCIATE AND WHEN SOMETHINGLIKE CORONAVIRUS THREATENS TOTAKE THAT AWAY, IT ADDS TO THESTRESS.

CRAIG SMITH, KGUN9 ONYOUR SIDE