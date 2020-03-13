Bloodshot: Video Review

Tony Chocolate RT @nerdist: In Bloodshot, anything memorable looks like it could have been a video game cut scene. https://t.co/n8bKVfPqOs 46 minutes ago

🤘ZACHARY Lamothe🤘 RT @worldofdurbania: About to see #Bloodshot. Review dropping tomorrow...or tonight. We'll see. https://t.co/5gloFzDQLI 1 hour ago

Scorpiotiger77 #Releasethesnydercut RT @TheFilmExiles: Film Exile @vinaldo7 saw the first offering from the #Valiant comics universe, #Bloodshot. Directed by @DavidSFWilson, s… 3 hours ago

Durban About to see #Bloodshot. Review dropping tomorrow...or tonight. We'll see. https://t.co/5gloFzDQLI 4 hours ago

Nerdist In Bloodshot, anything memorable looks like it could have been a video game cut scene. https://t.co/n8bKVfPqOs 4 hours ago

Joshua Drake (futurefilmmaker39480 Reviews) RT @RyanOTooleMR: Videos This Week: 1. Top 10 Favorite Female Action Scenes 2. I Still Believe Review 3. Bloodshot Review 4. The Hunt Revi… 16 hours ago