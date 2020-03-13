Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Runners Upset Boston Marathon Will Be Postponed

Runners Upset Boston Marathon Will Be Postponed

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:54s - Published < > Embed
Runners Upset Boston Marathon Will Be Postponed
WBZ-TV's Katie Brace spoke with frustrated runners.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

WBZ Evening News Update For March 12 [Video]WBZ Evening News Update For March 12

Threat of coronavirus closes some public schools; Boston Marathon will not be run in April; March Madness canceled; MLB postpones opening day; Rain moves in Friday.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:40Published

Boston Marathon Will Be Postponed Due To Coronavirus Concerns, Looking To Fall Date [Video]Boston Marathon Will Be Postponed Due To Coronavirus Concerns, Looking To Fall Date

The Boston Marathon won't be run Monday April 20 as planned and it could be rescheduled to the fall because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, WBZ-TV has learned. Mike LaCrosse reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.