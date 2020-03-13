Runners Upset Boston Marathon Will Be Postponed



Recent related videos from verified sources WBZ Evening News Update For March 12 Threat of coronavirus closes some public schools; Boston Marathon will not be run in April; March Madness canceled; MLB postpones opening day; Rain moves in Friday. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:40Published 5 hours ago Boston Marathon Will Be Postponed Due To Coronavirus Concerns, Looking To Fall Date The Boston Marathon won't be run Monday April 20 as planned and it could be rescheduled to the fall because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, WBZ-TV has learned. Mike LaCrosse reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:18Published 5 hours ago