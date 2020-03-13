Coronavirus In Maryland: Officials Announce School, Church Closures 12 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 03:08s - Published Coronavirus In Maryland: Officials Announce School, Church Closures Schools and churches in Maryland are closing their doors as the coronavirus pandemic spreads across Maryland and the globe.

