Top 10 Biggest Horror Movie Trailer Clichés

These scares are starting to get stale.

For this list, we're looking at the most overused tropes and scenes that appear in horror movie previews.

Since we’ll be talking about a few plot details, beware of spooky spoilers coming your way.

Our countdown includes clichés from films such as “Friday the 13th” (2009), “Psycho” (1960), “Midsommar” (2019) and more!