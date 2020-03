Truckers at risk due to coronavirus spread

THERE IS PLENTY OF CONCERN,BECAUSE IFTRUCKERS ARE EXPOSED TOCOVID-19, THERCOULD BE A RIPPLE EFFECT... YOU SEE BIG RIGS ON THE ROADEVERYDAY...THOSE 18 WHEELERS CARRY ALLKINDS OF CARGO...FROM AUTOMOBILE TIRES, TO FRESHPRODUCE...THE SUDDENLY ESSENTIAL HANDSANITIZER, TO BREAKFASTWAFFLES...BUT THOSE PRODUCTS DON'T GET TOYOURLOCAL STORE, OR YOUR HOME,WITHOUT THEDRIVERS WHO COMMAND THOSE RIGSFROM COASTTO COAST...GRAPHIC:AN ARTICLE IN BUISNESS INSIDERSUGGESTS THATOVER THE ROAD DRIVERS ARE IN ONEOF THE WORK SECTORS THAT COULDHAVE THE GREATEST RISKOF EXPOSURE...COULI BLY HAS BEEN DRIVING FOR YEARS...AND HE AGREES...YOU ALWAYS DEAL WITH PEOPLE.

ASTRUCK DRIVER, EVERYWHERE YOUGO, YOU MEET THOUSAND PEOPLE.

ATA TRUCK STOP, AT AREST AREA...AT A RESTARAUNT.EVERYWHERE, YOU KNOW?THAT'S WHY BLY SAYS HE USESGUIDLINES THATOFFICIALS HAVE BEEN REMINDING USABOUT.EVERYTIME YOU GO TO THEBATHROOM...CLEAN YOUR HAND.

IMEANSOAP, TISSUE, EVERYTHING.

EVENTHE PUMP NOW, WHEN I PUT FUEL INMY PUMP, I GOTTA HAVE THE GLOVEBLY'S REGIMEN LINES UP WITH THEPERSONALHYGENE STATE OFFICIALS AREURGING ALL OF USTO FOLLOW...BEYOND HYGENE THEY ARE CALLINGFORPEOPLE TO LIMIT VISITS TONURSING HOMES ANDSIMILAR FACILITIES.AND SOCIAL DISTANCING...THAT MEANS AVOIDING LARGEGATHERINGS...ESPECIALL Y IFYOU'RE OVER 65... AND GATHERINGSWITH 250 PEOPLE OR MOREARE DISCOURAGED FOR EVERY AGEGROUP...BLY SAYS HE'S CONCERNED, BUTPOSITIVE ABOUT THE PRECAUTIONSHE'S TAKING...BECAUSE HE'S GOT ALOT MORE MILESAHEAD OF HIM, AFTER THE PIT STOPI CAUGHTHIM AT...RIGHT NOW, I'M COMING FROM GRANDPRARIE TEXAS, GOT A DELIVERY INNEWARK, NEW JERSEY MONDAYMORNING IN ADDITION TO THE POTENTIALRISKS OF CATCHING CORONAVIRUS,THE CDC SAYS NEARLY 40PERCENT OF TRUCK DRIVERS DON'THAVEHEALTH INSURANCE...MANY DRIVERS ALSO DON'T HAVEPAID SICKLEAVE...IN SOUTH JACKSON, TROY JOHNSON,16 WAPTNEWS AT 10...