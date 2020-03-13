Some mid-state churches close live services amid concerns about COVID-19 now < > Embed Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:57s - Published Some mid-state churches close live services amid concerns about COVID-19 Several mid-state churches say they are temporarily canceling live services because of concerns about spreading COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Some mid-state churches close live services amid concerns about COVID-19 GROUP THAT'S TEMPORARILY CLOSINGTHEIR DOORS.ERIC.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources PIAA Postpones State Playoff Basketball And Swimming Tournaments The PIAA is postponing the state playoff basketball tournament due to coronavirus concerns. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:19Published 11 hours ago