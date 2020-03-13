Global  

Good Question: Is Social Distancing Key To Slowing COVID-19?

Duration: 02:36
Good Question: Is Social Distancing Key To Slowing COVID-19?

Good Question: Is Social Distancing Key To Slowing COVID-19?

Heather Brown talks to an infectious disease expert, who says what we do now will help us determine what happens in the future (2:36).

WCCO 4 News At 10 – March 12, 2020

