Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Processing Delays Causing Coronavirus Testing Backlog

Processing Delays Causing Coronavirus Testing Backlog

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:31s - Published < > Embed
Processing Delays Causing Coronavirus Testing Backlog

Processing Delays Causing Coronavirus Testing Backlog

Life as we know it is changing by the minute with coronavirus.

CBS 2's Vince Gerasole reports on the long, frustrating wait for test results.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Delays In Coronavirus Testing Creates Confusion, Questions

The coronavirus response has been marred by a delayed rollout of an effective test for those who may...
NPR - Published

Glitches, missed opportunities and delays left the United States behind in testing for coronavirus

Since Renee Schwartz developed shortness of breath and a severe cough two weeks ago, she has been...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

GhilDirthalen

Caitie @FlowersOfSakura @weir_woods @Spinning_mouse I've heard rumors that Coronavirus is causing some delays with process… https://t.co/gMDHbvDTmJ 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

San Francisco Kaiser Tests For COVID-19 at Streetside Screening Station [Video]San Francisco Kaiser Tests For COVID-19 at Streetside Screening Station

Health experts believe the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases will rise as testing becomes more prevalent. One San Francisco hospital has set up a drive-through test site. Da Lin reports. (3-12-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:57Published

How to Know If You Should Be Tested for Coronavirus [Video]How to Know If You Should Be Tested for Coronavirus

How to Know If You Should Be Tested for Coronavirus As of March 12, the coronavirus has now infected over 130,000 people and killed 4,700 worldwide. The symptoms of COVID-19 can be similar to those of..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.