Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Disney World To Close Saturday

Disney World To Close Saturday

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:19s - Published < > Embed
Disney World To Close Saturday
Universal Orlando will also be shutting down.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Breaking: Disney, Universal close theme parks due to coronavirus

Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort, two of Orlando’s top theme parks in visitation and...
bizjournals - Published

Disney World's New Ride Will Save its Worst Park

Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway changes the outlook for Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida,...
Motley Fool - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

devarim6

Devarim6 Deplorable LaLaLa RT @lindainthesky1: @BorisJohnson @MattHancock WHY HAVNT WE CLOSED THEATRES AND CONCERTS THIS WILL GET WORSE IF WE DONT ALL Disney parks… 21 minutes ago

allymrowe

M'Rowé Ally RT @FirstSquawk: Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris to close due to coronavirus beginning Sunday through end of March; Disney Cruise Li… 29 minutes ago

lindainthesky1

Linda @BorisJohnson @MattHancock WHY HAVNT WE CLOSED THEATRES AND CONCERTS THIS WILL GET WORSE IF WE DONT ALL Disney pa… https://t.co/aiNLYzGTt9 30 minutes ago

courtcorey

Denise ♥️ RT @DanLinden: BREAKING: Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris to close beginning Sunday through end of March. Disney Cruise Line to suspend… 36 minutes ago

Captain_Bleuten

Axl M. RT @GioBenitez: Disney World and Disneyland Paris to close on Sunday, Disney Cruise Line suspending operations on Saturday: https://t.co/CY… 2 hours ago

ColleenRowan1

Colleen Rowan RT @shomaristone: Disneyland, California Adventure, Disney World to Close Over Coronavirus Concerns. #coronavirus https://t.co/AuRjUqH7fS 2 hours ago

WendyDHC

Wendy @mackaytaggart @warrenleightTV DisneyWorld & Universal Orlando will close on Sunday. Disney cruises pause Saturday.… https://t.co/SwQv92B0CS 3 hours ago

AngelaGalioto

AngelaPanagiotouGalioto Disneyland, California Adventure, Disney World to Close Over Coronavirus Concerns https://t.co/RvW9SF7zvW 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Disney To Shut California Parks [Video]Disney To Shut California Parks

Walt Disney is a family favorite, many families save for years to visit Disneyland or Disney World. Unfortunately, there is bad news for anyone who was planning to visit anytime soon. Disneyland and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Disneyland Closes in Response to Coronavirus [Video]Disneyland Closes in Response to Coronavirus

Disneyland Closes in Response to Coronavirus Walt Disney Company announced the closure of its Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA, on Thursday afternoon. Known as the "happiest place on..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.