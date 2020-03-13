Lookouts Opener in Jeopardy

Lookouts cancelled their fanfest saturday.

Then news came down this afternoon that major league baseball suspended the start of their season for two weeks.

That will impact minor league teams like the lookouts, who are scheduled to play their home opener april 9th.

Mozingo:"our team can't be set until the big league team is set.

The big league team is not going to be set until a day or so before their season starts, so we don't know what's going to happen.

We don't know if they are going to go back to spring training at that point.

We don't know if they're going to go to cities throughout the southeast at that point, so we are really kind of in flux like everybody else is right this minute, and it's kind of nerve wracking.

You know three days ago it was a very different conversation than it is today, and i feel like tomorrow is going to be a very different conversation than right this minute.

This is so fluid and so fast.

I've never scene anything quite like