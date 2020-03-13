Global  

Daily Planet Coffee steps in to help rebuild Two Wheels Bakery

A structural collapse last year forced Two Wheels Bakery out of it's Ellicott Street location.

The business has plans to reopen at 1006 Grant Street, but it's been struggling since the collapse.

