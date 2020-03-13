Pollster Frank Luntz: Coronavirus has potential to tank economy and cost Trump the election

Global  

Video Credit: PoliticKing - Duration: 24:37s - Published < > Embed
Pollster Frank Luntz tells Larry that Donald Trump's re-election hopes could be dashed if the U.S. economy suffers from the global economic impact of the coronavirus.

Plus, his take on the Democratic primary race.

