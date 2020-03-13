Coronavirus Sports Updates @ 11

Good uspend and cancel entire seasons.

She has the rundown of everything happening in sports today after the break.

Good evening!

The sports world has pretty much come to an abrupt halt today becuase of the coronavirus pandemic.

The american hockey league, the n-h-l's minor league has decied to suspend the regular season.

Which means that all utica comets games are canceled until further notice.

The comets who were scheduled to play tomorrow night at the adirondack bank center are now being put on hold with no clear idea on their season return in the foreseeable future.

-- utica is a hockey town, we all know this.

So this will be tough pill to swallow for comets fans.

-- the american hockey league released a statement saying: the a-h-l will continue to monitor developments and will provide updates on the 2019- 2020 season at the apporporaite time.

In the major arena soccer league, the comets arena-mate in the utica city football club's season is officially over.

-- the m-a-s-l has decided to end the regular season upon news that major league soccer was doing the same.

The league's board of directors voted in a unanimous decision this afternoon.

The majors weren't the only sports leagues affected today, the n- c-a-a announced that they are cancelling the men's and women's basketball tournament and all winter and spring sports championships.

-- this includes the top- seeded utica college pioneers who were set to play in the men's ice hockey national tournament next saturday at the adirondack bank center.

-- the pioneers who were having a historic run - a 20-game winning streak and the vast potentialt hope that we will get to three weeks more of the ars, have been unexpectedly stripped of that ch ce.

We spoke with pioneers head coach gary heenaat we expected guys on the news.

Gary heenan: it's just terrible ws just so hard and e that we will get to three weeks more of the seastreak the number championship that we work so hard to get into and to en a this way it's not what we expected guys are allhat can you say to these guys it's gonna it's just so hard and this abruptly i know you're going to 20 game win strlly not gonna one seed in the national tournament and to not have e because y a play for that championship you know what can you say to these guys it's gonna take a few days what school closing we going to rush out of town and we're really not gonna have a chance to celebrate anything which is terrible because we have had one heck of a year.

Coached added that like everyone else, its a day by day thing.

They will regroup tomorrow.

Right now they are at a loss for words.

At this point pretty much all sporting events in the nation have been put on hold for the time being.

-- but here is the rundown of leagues and events that have either suspended play or have canceled the remainder of its season: -- the n-b-a has suspended its regular season.

Commissioner adam silver stated that the league's hiatus will be atleast 30 days.

-- the n-h-l regular season spring training games and opening day has been pushed back two weeks.

It was originally scheduled for march 26.

-- major league soccer has suspended play for 30 days.

-- the pga tour that up until about an hour ago was planned to run as scheduled has now canceld the players championship and all events through the valero texas open.

-- and the n-c-a-a after canceling the men's and women's basketball tournaments has