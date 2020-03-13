15 people, including 1 in Hillsborough Co., test positive for coronavirus in Fla., DOH says 55 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 00:27s - Published 15 people, including 1 in Hillsborough Co., test positive for coronavirus in Fla., DOH says New update from state health officials reveals more than a dozen new cases of coronavirus in Florida.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

15 people, including 1 in Hillsborough Co., test positive for coronavirus in Fla., DOH says BE THE QUIETEST PLACE ON EARTH.DISNEY WORLD SHUTTING DOWNBECAUSE OF THE CORONAVIRUS.







You Might Like



Tweets about this 🍀Nik Ford 🍀 15 new cases. “State officials have frequently announced new COVID-19 cases late at night. Thursday night’s announc… https://t.co/ib8mkNrA1O 56 minutes ago Email RT @ZackSampson: NEW: Florida just announced 15 positive coronavirus cases. They're from several counties, including one in Hillsborough, s… 1 hour ago AJ RT @abcactionnews: A woman in Hillsborough County tested positive for coronavirus, DOH confirms. https://t.co/oH0XymEmjU https://t.co/t67Le… 2 hours ago ABC Action News A woman in Hillsborough County tested positive for coronavirus, DOH confirms. https://t.co/oH0XymEmjU https://t.co/t67LePcEgu 2 hours ago