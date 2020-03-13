Several school districts closed until April amid coronavirus fears

Several school districts here in Michigan have closed at least for several weeks amid coronavirus fears.

Lisa Engel Though several affluent school districts have closed for the next few weeks, I worry about our students who rely on… https://t.co/e3BskKxtT0 3 hours ago

Mohamed Irfan Peeran @WalledLkSchools looks like several school districts in Oakland are closed starting tomorrow including West Bloomfi… https://t.co/m118W0eorv 3 hours ago

Mrs.Perkinz With #HISD and several other Texas school districts closed for two weeks or the remainder of March, I hope the TEA… https://t.co/ssF9Pwl8Nm 3 hours ago

Rudy Harper RT @AlanCampbellTV : Several school districts are closing as fear over the coronavirus continues. Saline, Ann Arbor and Dexter school distr… 3 hours ago

Sarah4Justice RT @chicagotribune : In response to the spread of the coronavirus, New Trier High School and several other suburban elementary school distri… 3 hours ago

Angelique Franzoni RT @Anna_LisaRob : During the @wcs press conference, @wcsGolden mentioned several organizations that are working with the school districts t… 2 hours ago

Dave @lisastark351 Several school districts in the Portland Oregon area just closed. 2 hours ago