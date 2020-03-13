Spring training games are canceled due to Coronavirus concerns

Global  

Coronavirus and concerns continue to spread now causing Major League Baseball to postpone the season opening game and cancel all spring training indefinitely.

THAN 68-THOUSAND PEOPLE WHO HAVEHAD CORONAVIRUS..

HAVE FULLYRECOVERED.ALSO BIG NEWS.TONIGHT MAJOR LEGAUE BASEBALLNOT ONLY DELAYED THE 20OPENING SEASON BUT SPRINGTRAINING BECAUSE OF THECORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK.MANY FANS HERE IN SOUTHWESTFLORIDA ARE UPSET.

EVEN THECHAMBER OF COMMERCE IN PORTCHARLOTTE IS PREPARING FOR HOWTHIS WILL AFFECT OUR AREA.

FOX4S LESLIE DELASBOUR HAS THEUPDATE, LESLIE ?NEWS BROKE EARLIER TODAY ASMAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PUSHED THEOPENING SEASON GAME BACK 2 WEEKSAND CANCELED SPRING TRAININGINDEFINITELY DUE TO THECORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, LEAVINGNOT ONLY FANS BUT LOCALOFFICIALS WONDERING WHAT ISNEXT.{TRAC}EACH YEAR THOUSANDS OF FANSATTEND SPRING TRAINING GAMES INLEE AND CHARLOTTE COUNTY.

BUTAFTER COMMISSIONER ROBERT DMANDERS SUDDEN CALL TO SUSPENDGAMES.

MANY PEOPLE ARE LEFTSHOCKED AND WORRIED HOW THEECONOMY WILL BE IMPACTED.<< sot



