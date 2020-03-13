Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > First responders, essential employees prepare to treat potential coronavirus patients

First responders, essential employees prepare to treat potential coronavirus patients

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 03:09s - Published < > Embed
First responders, essential employees prepare to treat potential coronavirus patients

First responders, essential employees prepare to treat potential coronavirus patients

The Cleveland Division of Emergency Medical Service announced employees have already operated using new protocols after a patient exhibiting coronavirus symptoms required treatment.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

orvskid

Lyn C RT @WEWS: “We want to make sure that folks that are in certain situations know that they are going to be properly cared for." https://t.co/… 3 hours ago

KingYeezus88

Q. Pray for us essential employees, especially first responders 🚑🚒 4 hours ago

WEWS

News 5 Cleveland “We want to make sure that folks that are in certain situations know that they are going to be properly cared for." https://t.co/LN5uN9ixAN 7 hours ago

sustain_JC

sustainJC @StevenFulop Parents that need to stay home to watch their kids must be paid. Emergency sick leave is required. S… https://t.co/jA6GXSCB8M 10 hours ago

CiaoJazzi

*Old Midoriya* To all my first responders, essential employees, healthcare workers Keep fighting the good fight. And if this shit… https://t.co/6kyRtctMHz 17 hours ago

KarmaKaiFilms

Cynthia Reid RT @robsalk: I wonder how many essential employees, first responders, public safety and health care employees won't show up to work in Seat… 1 day ago

robsalk

Rob Salkowitz I wonder how many essential employees, first responders, public safety and health care employees won't show up to w… https://t.co/m0fJHOLWr5 1 day ago

maryshortall

Mary Shortall RT @Debbie_Forward: As we prepare for the impending storm I am thinking of essential employees that will have to work. Hlth care, fire, pol… 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Minnesota First Responders Prepared For Coronavirus [Video]Minnesota First Responders Prepared For Coronavirus

Minnesota's first responders are taking all the necessary precautions to keep themselves safe and their patients, John Lauritsen reports (1:41). WCCO 4 News at 10 – March 9, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:41Published

OCFA First Responders Taking Extra Precautions Against Coronavirus [Video]OCFA First Responders Taking Extra Precautions Against Coronavirus

Orange County Fire Authority first responders are following new CDC regulations to make sure that they are protected when helping patients who may have coronavirus.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.