All Ohio schools to close for 3 weeks starting Monday in response to coronavirus pandemic 36 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:36s - Published All Ohio schools to close for 3 weeks starting Monday in response to coronavirus pandemic On Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine announced that all Ohio K-12 schools will close at the end of the school day on Monday, March 16 for an "extended spring break" until April 3.

