All Ohio schools to close for 3 weeks starting Monday in response to coronavirus pandemic

All Ohio schools to close for 3 weeks starting Monday in response to coronavirus pandemic

All Ohio schools to close for 3 weeks starting Monday in response to coronavirus pandemic

On Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine announced that all Ohio K-12 schools will close at the end of the school day on Monday, March 16 for an &quot;extended spring break&quot; until April 3.

