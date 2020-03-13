Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ohio Department of Health believes 100,000 Ohioans are carrying coronavirus

Ohio Department of Health believes 100,000 Ohioans are carrying coronavirus

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:18s - Published < > Embed
Ohio Department of Health believes 100,000 Ohioans are carrying coronavirus

Ohio Department of Health believes 100,000 Ohioans are carrying coronavirus

More than 100,000 people are believed to be infected with the coronavirus, according statements by officials with the Ohio Department of Health during a Thursday afternoon news conference.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Gov. DeWine declares state of emergency after 3 Ohioans test positive for coronavirus

Gov. Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency after three Cuyahoga County patients tested positive...
bizjournals - Published

Here's what Ohio's coronavirus testing protocol looks like

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton, Department of Health director, have announced the state’s...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

BreakingKind

ʝεαɳ εϊε RT @Rachels_Ratchet: So what does this mean for huge tourist states like California, Florida, Boston & New York??? Ohio Department of Heal… 10 minutes ago

ThePenExaminer

🌹The Penultimate Examiner 🌹 RT @proviewsusa: Ohio Department of Health believes 100,000 Ohioans are carrying coronavirus https://t.co/Wdl1YuQS0j 14 minutes ago

xMeshMNx

꧁ MeshMN ꧂ 🇺🇸 🌊 RT @Jessica75092588: 📍BREAKING: Ohio Department of Health believes 100,000 Ohioans are carrying coronavirus https://t.co/B4Y6ypPXy8 15 minutes ago

Jessica75092588

Jessica Harper 🌊 📍BREAKING: Ohio Department of Health believes 100,000 Ohioans are carrying coronavirus https://t.co/B4Y6ypPXy8 15 minutes ago

VIKBataille

Vik Bataille Ohio Department of Health believes 100,000 Ohioans are carrying coronavirus https://t.co/pWfzW6rvqx via @YouTube 20 minutes ago

kathanger

Kathleen Anger RT @girlsreallyrule: Ohio Health Department believes 100,000 Ohioans are carrying coronavirus. https://t.co/QUSDEZmubZ 23 minutes ago

PKellyHardwa822

Expose Zee Wolf Ohio Department of Health believes 100,000 Ohioans are carrying coronavirus https://t.co/CpehyySMQt 24 minutes ago

ShipInTheKnight

The Planet RT @dmteeter: Based on this over 3 million Americans are infected! Ohio Department of Health believes 100,000 Ohioans are carrying coron… 26 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ohio Dept. of Health says 100,000 Ohioans are carrying COVID-19 [Video]Ohio Dept. of Health says 100,000 Ohioans are carrying COVID-19

More than 100,000 people are believed to be infected with the coronavirus, according statements by officials with the Ohio Department of Health during a Thursday afternoon news conference.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 07:04Published

Cuyahoga County Health Department issues flyer over false coronavirus concerns at Asian restaurants [Video]Cuyahoga County Health Department issues flyer over false coronavirus concerns at Asian restaurants

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health is circulating a flyer to dispel false fears some residents may have about coronavirus health risks and eating at Northeast Ohio Asian restaurants.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.