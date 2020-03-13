Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > ŠKODA der neue 2020 OCTAVIA RS iV

ŠKODA der neue 2020 OCTAVIA RS iV

Video Credit: AutoMotoTV Deutschland - Duration: 03:23s - Published < > Embed
ŠKODA der neue 2020 OCTAVIA RS iV

ŠKODA der neue 2020 OCTAVIA RS iV

Die angegebenen Verbrauchs- und Emissionswerte wurden nach den gesetzlich vorgeschriebenen Messverfahren ermittelt.

Seit dem 1.

September 2017 werden bestimmte Neuwagen bereits nach dem weltweit harmonisierten Prüfverfahren für Personenwagen und leichte Nutzfahrzeuge (Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure, WLTP), einem realistischeren Prüfverfahren zur Messung des Kraftstoffverbrauchs und der CO2-Emissionen, typgenehmigt.

Seit dem 1.

September 2018 ersetzt der neue WLTP (Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure) den bisherigen Fahrzyklus (NEFZ).

Wegen der realistischeren Prüfbedingungen sind die nach dem WLTP gemessenen Kraftstoffverbrauchs- und CO2- Emissionswerte in vielen Fällen höher als die nach dem NEFZ gemessenen.

Aktuell sind noch die NEFZ-Werte verpflichtend zu kommunizieren.

Soweit es sich um Neuwagen handelt, die nach WLTP typgenehmigt sind, werden die NEFZ-Werte von den WLTP-Werten abgeleitet.

Die zusätzliche Angabe der WLTP-Werte kann bis zu deren verpflichtender Verwendung freiwillig erfolgen.

Soweit die NEFZ-Werte als Spannen angegeben werden, beziehen sie sich nicht auf ein einzelnes, individuelles Fahrzeug und sind nicht Bestandteil des Angebotes.

Sie dienen allein Vergleichszwecken zwischen den verschiedenen Fahrzeugtypen.

Zusatzausstattungen und Zubehör (Anbauteile, Reifenformat, usw.) können relevante Fahrzeugparameter, wie z.

B.

Gewicht, Rollwiderstand und Aerodynamik verändern und neben Witterungs- und Verkehrsbedingungen sowie dem individuellen Fahrverhalten den Kraftstoffverbrauch, den Stromverbrauch, die CO2-Emissionen und die Fahrleistungswerte eines Fahrzeugs beeinflussen.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OvRSOC

OvRSOC RT @hits_the_road: Check out! The new #SKODA #OCTAVIA #RSiV #OctaviaRSiV #extratouch https://t.co/RgJUm3JKVR 1 week ago

hits_the_road

🦎 Roadrunner 🦎 Check out! The new #SKODA #OCTAVIA #RSiV #OctaviaRSiV #extratouch https://t.co/RgJUm3JKVR 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The all-new Skoda Octavia RS iV Premiere [Video]The all-new Skoda Octavia RS iV Premiere

Škoda is offering a model from its RS family with plug-in-hybrid drive for the first time. The new Škoda Octavia RS iV has been fitted with a 1.4 TSI petrol engine and an 85-kW electric motor..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 05:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.