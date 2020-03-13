ŠKODA der neue 2020 OCTAVIA RS iV 7 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: AutoMotoTV Deutschland - Duration: 03:23s - Published ŠKODA der neue 2020 OCTAVIA RS iV Die angegebenen Verbrauchs- und Emissionswerte wurden nach den gesetzlich vorgeschriebenen Messverfahren ermittelt. Seit dem 1. September 2017 werden bestimmte Neuwagen bereits nach dem weltweit harmonisierten Prüfverfahren für Personenwagen und leichte Nutzfahrzeuge (Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure, WLTP), einem realistischeren Prüfverfahren zur Messung des Kraftstoffverbrauchs und der CO2-Emissionen, typgenehmigt. Seit dem 1. September 2018 ersetzt der neue WLTP (Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure) den bisherigen Fahrzyklus (NEFZ). Wegen der realistischeren Prüfbedingungen sind die nach dem WLTP gemessenen Kraftstoffverbrauchs- und CO2- Emissionswerte in vielen Fällen höher als die nach dem NEFZ gemessenen. Aktuell sind noch die NEFZ-Werte verpflichtend zu kommunizieren. Soweit es sich um Neuwagen handelt, die nach WLTP typgenehmigt sind, werden die NEFZ-Werte von den WLTP-Werten abgeleitet. Die zusätzliche Angabe der WLTP-Werte kann bis zu deren verpflichtender Verwendung freiwillig erfolgen. Soweit die NEFZ-Werte als Spannen angegeben werden, beziehen sie sich nicht auf ein einzelnes, individuelles Fahrzeug und sind nicht Bestandteil des Angebotes. Sie dienen allein Vergleichszwecken zwischen den verschiedenen Fahrzeugtypen. Zusatzausstattungen und Zubehör (Anbauteile, Reifenformat, usw.) können relevante Fahrzeugparameter, wie z. B. Gewicht, Rollwiderstand und Aerodynamik verändern und neben Witterungs- und Verkehrsbedingungen sowie dem individuellen Fahrverhalten den Kraftstoffverbrauch, den Stromverbrauch, die CO2-Emissionen und die Fahrleistungswerte eines Fahrzeugs beeinflussen. 0

