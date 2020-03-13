Coronavirus in India: All your FAQs answered

Global  

Video Credit: HuffPost India - Duration: 01:22s
We went through the WHO and the Indian health ministry's advice and spoke to a Delhi government helpline operator to answer the most frequently asked questions about the novel coronavirus or COVID-19

