LAUSD Board Calls Emergency Meeting To Discuss District's Coronavirus Response

LAUSD Board Calls Emergency Meeting To Discuss District's Coronavirus Response

LAUSD Board Calls Emergency Meeting To Discuss District's Coronavirus Response

Late Thursday night, the LAUSD board announced it would hold an emergency meeting Friday at 7 a.m.

To discuss the district's response to Coronavirus, including but not limited to authorizations and measures to promote social distancing.

