Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Some KC area schools start spring break early due to coronavirus

Some KC area schools start spring break early due to coronavirus

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:38s - Published < > Embed
Some KC area schools start spring break early due to coronavirus

Some KC area schools start spring break early due to coronavirus

Some Kansas City area schools are taking action to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mattjeldridge

Matt Eldridge It’s some comfort Seattle-area schools are closing perhaps sooner than those in Italy did. But, then again,… https://t.co/qzAA5VQYTi 1 day ago

RedEChery1

Not Evil Luthor // Lena + Kara = Supercorp Endgame I live in France and in my area all schools have to be close because of the virus so for the next 2 weeks I can't g… https://t.co/9GtBvyVDWw 4 days ago

AD_Armond

AD Armond @KatyBinstead 7:22 is inhuman! We do begin at 8:00, but I know some high schools in the area start as early as 7:15. 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.