Centurion Movie (2010) - Michael Fassbender, Andreas Wisniewski, Dave Legeno 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:04s - Published Centurion Movie (2010) - Michael Fassbender, Andreas Wisniewski, Dave Legeno Centurion Movie Trailer HD (2010) - Plot synopsis: A splinter group of Roman soldiers fight for their lives behind enemy lines after their legion is devastated in a guerrilla attack. Director: Neil Marshall Writer: Neil Marshall Stars: Michael Fassbender, Andreas Wisniewski, Dave Legeno Genre: Action, Drama 0

