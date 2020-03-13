Panic buying in Manila as coronavirus lockdown is enforced

Panic buying at a supermarket in Manila, the Philippines, on March 12 as the country goes into lockdown over the coronavirus.

The government placed a ''community lockdown'' for the Metro Manila area from March 15 to April 14, which prevents land, domestic air, and domestic sea travel to and from the capital region.

There have been at least 52 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus in the Philippines and three death, as of March 12.