21-year-old with heart failure in desperate bid to wed love of his life before time runs out

Wayward Demonic Clown HyenaSheep Hybrid Angst Lord RT @commaSameleon: My dad works at a gas station. His work has no virus plan. He lives with my grandfather who was hospitalized for over 3… 2 hours ago

Bimexual My dad works at a gas station. His work has no virus plan. He lives with my grandfather who was hospitalized for ov… https://t.co/dTd4JRcTKw 2 hours ago

Rachel Lavine This is shocking and yet so predictable. I have an 87-year old Mom with congestive heart failure - I am so afraid f… https://t.co/MgOsFvRV4T 9 hours ago

Lisa Kemling @BattyBlogger @rebecca_mehra Maybe you are young and healthy. Congratulations. I have a husband with stage 4 cancer… https://t.co/4SU2DUnsCr 9 hours ago

Professor Ian Welsh OBE RT @stueymckenzie: @CharlotteNHSRN My wife & I are both NHS & certainly know we are not alone in this situation. Who is our 5 year old to g… 10 hours ago

MJV @CMSGov Will they cover home delivery for grocerys? I'm 68 with congestive heart failure & COPD. I am scared to d… https://t.co/mxgVPqImqr 10 hours ago

MJV #askCDC Will medicare cover cost of home delivery for grocery store? I'm 68 with congestive heart failure & COPD.… https://t.co/QARTyavW5M 10 hours ago