21-year-old with heart failure in desperate bid to wed love of his life before time runs out

21-year-old with heart failure in desperate bid to wed love of his life before time runs out

21-year-old with heart failure in desperate bid to wed love of his life before time runs out

An inspiring young man, who became one of the UK’s youngest donor kidney recipients at just two years old, hopes to crowdfund his wedding, after being told his heart is failing and time is running out.

