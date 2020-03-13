Global  

Coronavirus: What about the Masters?

Coronavirus: What about the Masters?

Coronavirus: What about the Masters?

After the Players Championship was called off Wayne Riley talks about the chances of the Masters going ahead in April

Golf: Masters 'proceeding as scheduled', monitoring coronavirus

The Masters will proceed as scheduled next month and precautions will be established to ensure the...
Coronavirus: Masters ticket prices are dropping fast

Thanks to growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, your dream trip to the Masters can be a...
