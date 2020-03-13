Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump > Japan says Olympics on track after Trump's comments

Japan says Olympics on track after Trump's comments

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:23s - Published < > Embed
Japan says Olympics on track after Trump's comments

Japan says Olympics on track after Trump's comments

Top Japanese government officials said Friday they were determined to hold "safe and secure" Olympics on schedule, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump said Tokyo should consider delaying them for a year because of the pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Japan says Olympics on track after Trump's comments

Japan's Olympics minister was quick to hit back at U.S. President Donald Trump Friday( 13 March) saying the Olympics are on schedule and quote "safe and secure".

(SOUNDBITE) (Japanese)JAPANESE OLYMPICS MINISTER, SEIKO HASHIMOTO, SAYING: "We are not thinking of (reducing spectators) at all.

I understand the IOC and Tokyo 2020 will make effort to hold the Games as planned in coordination with the Tokyo government." The remarks were made hours after Trump suggested Tokyo should delay the Games for a year amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"I just can't see having no people there.I like that better than I like having empty stadiums all over the place.

I think if you cancel it, make it a year later that's a better alternative than doing it with no crowd," Trump said.

Officials say Japanese leader Shinzo Abe later spoke with Trump on the phone for about 50 minutes Friday morning Japan time.

Trump then tweeted a more upbeat message calling the just completed Olympic venue "magnificent" and saying Abe had done an incredible job, and "good things will happen for Japan and their great Prime Minister." Friday's comments fit with Japan's efforts to quash speculation that the Games may not go ahead.

This year's Olympics have cost the country at least $12 billion in preparations and attracted more than $3 billion in domestic sponsorships.



Recent related news from verified sources

Japan says Olympics on track despite Trump's suggestion to postpone

Japan is on track to hold the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games as planned, top government spokesman Yoshihide...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

RadioNightwatch

Radio Nightwatchman "Japan says Olympics on track as Abe, Trump hold talks on coronavirus" - https://t.co/PpBAtFJDdF 2 minutes ago

pirateirwin

Pirate Irwin RT @karolosgrohmann: the more cases, the higher the pressure. This will become a daily theme. Japan says Olympics on track despite Trump's… 54 minutes ago

shigkoby

Shig Kobayashi RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Japan says Olympics on track as Abe, Trump hold talks on coronavirus https://t.co/uJI10A7o53 https://t.co/Q0bm0zGObN 55 minutes ago

karolosgrohmann

Karolos Grohmann the more cases, the higher the pressure. This will become a daily theme. Japan says Olympics on track despite Trum… https://t.co/SRV7goAGmK 56 minutes ago

kundan_kam

kundan kumar RT @FirstpostSports: US President Donald Trump had suggested a possible delay of a year for #TokyoOlympic2020 in wake of #CoronavirusOutbre… 1 hour ago

UjwalKS

Ujwal Kr Singh Japan is in no mood to cancel or postpone #TokyoOlympics https://t.co/5ZVB2evYtH 1 hour ago

iNewsroom

iNewsroom Japan says Olympics on track as Abe, Trump hold talks on coronavirus - https://t.co/embyytKxQl 1 hour ago

patrickwintour

Patrick Wintour Trump in urgent talks with Abe after speculating Japan might have to postpone the Olympics for a year. Shares colla… https://t.co/zVgj9rhci6 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Japan Says Cancellation Of Olympic Games 'Would Be Unacceptable' [Video]Japan Says Cancellation Of Olympic Games "Would Be Unacceptable"

Japan’s Olympics minister said the country is committed to hosting the summer games as planned. The announcement comes as the coronavirus outbreak has spread to new parts of the country. Seiko..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Trump: U.S. may block travel to coronavirus 'hot spots' [Video]Trump: U.S. may block travel to coronavirus 'hot spots'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his administration may take further steps to address travel from the United States to areas with high rates of coronavirus, but said officials were not..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.