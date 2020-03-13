Jeep Renegade 4xe at the Easy Wallbox presentation

As of now, charging plug-in electric or hybrid cars at home is no longer a problem.

With the Easy Wallbox, made by ENGIE Eps exclusively for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, you can immediately recharge the new car you have just driven out of a dealership, with no changes to your electrical system.

The new ENGIE Eps charging device is plug-and-play – just like a household appliance – and is immediately functional, an essential requirement for the dissemination of home electrification.

To showcase the device to facilitate an understanding of its ease of installation and use, FCA and ENGIE Eps have taken a Jeep Renegade 4xe and an Easy Wallbox to a location where an electrified car and its charging system would not be expected: the beautiful scenery of the Piana di Vigezzo (in the valley of the same name, high up in Verbano Cusio Ossola) at an altitude of almost 1,800 meters.

This is the arrival station of Europe's longest continuous cable car, 100% of which will soon be lit using ‘green electricity’, thanks to ENGIE Eps.