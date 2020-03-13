Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Spring training games are canceled due to Coronavirus concerns

Spring training games are canceled due to Coronavirus concerns

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 03:01s - Published < > Embed
Spring training games are canceled due to Coronavirus concerns

Spring training games are canceled due to Coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus and concerns continue to spread now causing Major League Baseball to postpone the season opening game and cancel all spring training indefinitely.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

MLB delays start of season, suspends spring training games

MLB delays start of season, suspends spring training gamesMLB has suspended spring training games and has delayed the start of the regular season amid...
FOX Sports - Published

Reports: MLB halting spring training games; here’s what it means for Opening Day

Major League Baseball is planning to halt spring training games as of Friday, likely pushing back...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Munoz1Gerardo

Gerardo Munoz RT @BleacherReport: MLB announces it’s delaying the start of the regular season by at least two weeks due to the coronavirus All spring tr… 29 minutes ago

UncensoredRprt

Francesco Abbruzzino with The Scoop Spring training games are canceled due to Coronavirus concerns https://t.co/SeqJwZSSFo 33 minutes ago

FanSourceNews

TheFanSource🗣📰 Coronavirus: MLB Opening Day delayed at least two weeks; spring training games in Florida, Arizona canceled https://t.co/EUk5zVuW6A 46 minutes ago

kuharskijm1

Janice Kuharski RT @GoodyearBP: Please refer to our refund policy if you have already purchased tickets for the canceled games. https://t.co/bipHVjTeOu htt… 1 hour ago

Koncorde_Krash

Koncorde Krash BleacherReport: MLB announces it’s delaying the start of the regular season by at least two weeks due to the corona… https://t.co/Hd5R2MM2kW 1 hour ago

USASport24

USA Sport24 Coronavirus: MLB Opening Day delayed at least two weeks; spring training games in Florida, Arizona canceled - CBS S… https://t.co/HMD2vPJej1 1 hour ago

JulJulTracy

Julie E Tracy Coronavirus: MLB Opening Day delayed at least two weeks; spring training games in Florida, Arizona canceled… https://t.co/omYs2aPuS6 4 hours ago

ccoy83

Chad Coy RT @MandyBell02: It's official: MLB has announced that all Spring Training games are canceled as of 4 p.m. ET today, and the start of the r… 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

High School Basketball Team Originally Forced to Forfeit Games Due to Coronavirus Concerns Will Play in Tourney [Video]High School Basketball Team Originally Forced to Forfeit Games Due to Coronavirus Concerns Will Play in Tourney

The Sheldon Huskies played in a semifinal game that came down to the final seconds. The drama behind the scenes was a nail biter as well.

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 01:54Published

Spring Training Report: MLB Deals With Growing Coronavirus Threat [Video]Spring Training Report: MLB Deals With Growing Coronavirus Threat

MLB institutes safety measures in the face of coronavirus, but has no current plans to cancel or delay Spring Training or regular season games. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 01:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.