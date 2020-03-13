Global  

First death due to coronavirus in India, cases rise to 75 | Oneindia News

First death due to coronavirus in India, cases rise to 75 | Oneindia News

First death due to coronavirus in India, cases rise to 75 | Oneindia News

India has recorded the first death linked to Coronavirus with a 76-year-old man succumbing to the infection in Karnataka.

The man who hails from Kalaburagi was a suspected coronavirus case and the disease was confirmed after he passed away.

Meanwhile the coronavirus affected patients in India stands at 75, which includes 17 foreigners and 3 people from Kerala who have now recovered.

#CoronavirusPandemic #COVID_19

